Matt Riddle Says Bill Goldberg Can’t Wrestle, Comments On WWE Not Signing Him, His Busy Wrestlemania Week Schedule

Matt Riddle recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few highlights below. Riddle will be competing several times next week in Orlando during Wrestlemania week, including at GameChanger Wrestling’s “Joey Janela’s Spring Break”, EVOLVE 80 & 81 and other promotions. Matt Riddle comments on his busy Wrestlemania week schedule: “I’m going to have like seven matches that weekend. I’m actually trying to get to eight. To me, the more the merrier. The more times I can get in that ring and get in front of a crowd and wrestle, the better. Especially for me because I’m trying to catch up with everybody else that has ten years in the game. So, if I can get more matches, more time, more money, more everything, I’m all about it.” Riddle comments on WWE not signing him after a tryout with the company: “I know they’re watching (laughs). They like what they see. I think what they’re kind of doing is, you know, when I had the tryout and they said yes and then they kind of strung me around and then said maybe and strung me around a little longer and said no. I think that was a big test. What’s he going to do, quit? Run? Try to go back to MMA? What’s he going to do? I think what I did was I stuck to my guns and I was like you’re not going to sign me? Awesome. I’m going to make you guys regret that decision.” Riddle says he’s not a fan of Goldberg’s ‘shoot-style’ and critiques his in-ring work: “Bill Goldberg can’t wrestle. That’s it. He knows it. The fact that the guy is very bold and claims he does MMA training and I know that’s bulls—. I saw him throw a knee on Rusev his first night back on Raw and he almost broke his hip when he fell on his back and they had him spear him and jackhammer him quick. His work in the ring — people always go it’s Goldberg, he can have a one minute match or whatever. Yeah, it’s one minute because he can’t work more than one minute. If he works more than one minute, it could Botchamania, you know? Even with one minute, it’s Botchamania almost.”