WWE Reportedly Meets With Sinclair Broadcast Group About Potential Ring Of Honor Buyout

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting WWE and Sinclair Broadcast Group have recently talked about a potential buyout of Ring of Honor.

According to the report, WWE and SBG met in private, and several sources say the two have been in talks since January about the move, with moves for a possible takeover described as ‘slowly progressing’. If WWE were to take over the promotion, a full takeover including a weekly ROH TV show on WWE Network would be included, but it was not mentioned if the full active roster would continue with the promotion under the WWE umbrella.

It was noted that there is not an actual deal in place, and these are simply discussions at this time, meaning the buyout deal could always fall through if terms can’t be agreed upon. Representatives for both WWE and ROH declined to comment on the situation.