Donald Trump Character Books ‘Anal Explosion Death Match’, Asuka In Action, More NXT Highlights, Around The Ring w/ Lashley (Videos)

Around The Ring

The above video is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital exclusive Around The Ring with host Josh Mathews and World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley as the guest.

Anal Explosion Death Match

Joey Ryan posted the following clip of “Donald Trump” booking his DDT Pro match against Danshoku Dino as an ‘Anal Explosion Death Match” at DDT Pro’s Judgment anniversary show this weekend.

According to the storyline (h/t to the Dramatic DDT WordPress site), “Trump” purchased DDT Pro and made a ban of anything with explicit sexual humor, because referee Yukinori Matsui, who is really the most powerful person in the company, hates it more than anything. Matsui forced the two to find a way to wrestle explicitly in a way that wouldn’t offend him, and it turned into the Anal Explosion Death Match (apparently the “ANAL” stands for “All Nations Anal Love” in this case).

Read a full recap of the match, complete with table spots, lollipops, firecrackers, and more here.

“Donald Trump” makes Danshoku Dieno vs. Joey Ryan an Anal Explosion Deathmatch at #ddtpro wrestling on 20 Mar 2017: https://t.co/TyXLmZTv5J — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) March 21, 2017

NXT

The following video feature highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT including Asuka versus Priscilla Zuniga, and Oney Lorcan versus Andrade Cien Almas:

