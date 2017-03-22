John Cena Announces American Grit Premiere Date, New Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT, Identity Of Asuka’s Opponent On NXT

NXT

This week’s episode of NXT featured a match between NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and a wrestler billed as Priscilla Zuniga, who is better known as Miami based wrestler Angel Rose.

WWE NXT Results (3/22): NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in Action, Huge Six-Man Tag Team Match Main Event!

More NXT

Next week’s episode of NXT will feature a preview of the NXT Tag Team Championship triple threat at Takeover, as a member of each team will compete in a singles triple threat match.

NXT Tag Team Champion Akam of The Authors Of Pain will face off with Dash Wilder of The Revival and Johnny Gargano of #DIY.

American Grit

John Cena posted the following, confirming season two of FOX’s American Grit will premiere on June 11th: