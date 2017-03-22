Jim Ross’ Wife Jan Passes Away

As we noted earlier today, TMZ reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross’ wife Jan was driving at 9:33 pm on Monday night when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. It was driven by a 17-year-old male. Both the Mercury and Jan’s scooter caught fire. The male was not injured. Police also said the crash was under investigation.

It is with WrestleZone’s deepest condolences to Jim Ross and his family that we report Ross’ wife passed away earlier tonight.