Bray Wyatt Says He Expects A Violent War w/ Randy Orton, Comments On Preparing For Wrestlemania, Shares Favorite Career Moments

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bray Wyatt recently spoke with Wrestlezone live tweeter and Crave Online‘s Joshua Caudill; you can read a few highlights below: Bray Wyatt comments on what to expect, and what he expects out of his match at Wrestlemania 33 against Randy Orton: A violent war. If you look at everyone else on this card you will not see as anything as detailed and realistic as what me and Randy has. It’s two people that captured the world together and he destroyed everything. He turned his back on me and stabbed me in the back for what? What you will get out of us is violence and something different than you have ever seen before. Wyatt reveals some of his favorite career moments in WWE: A few things stick out in my mind obviously besides winning the WWE Championship. The first time I fought Undertaker. I remember watching him walk down and having this chill. You know that feeling when you’re almost getting into a car accident? It felt like that continuously for 10 minutes. That was a moment. The first Shield match we did [Wyatt Family vs. The Shield], the reception was just awesome from the fans and the backstory we have with them coming up in our careers. That was a very real moment. It was six guys that just wanted to go out there and hurt each other and create something wonderful in the process. Wyatt comments on how his past experiences fighting WWE’s top stars at past Wrestlemania events have prepared him for this year’s show: The first time you go out and perform at WrestleMania, it’s a very challenging thing. It’s the showcase of immortals and you don’t know what to expect and every WrestleMania is different. But from my experiences, I’ve fought every top dog there is to fight around and at WrestleMania I’m ready to capture my moment. This is my time. This is the era of Wyatt and I’m ready to take my place on the stand at the top of “The Showcase of the Immortals.’