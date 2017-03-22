It was announced on WWE NXT tonight that Aleister Black, fka Tommy End, will be making his NXT in-ring debut at NXT Takeover Orlando on April 1st.

Below is the updated event card, and WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the Network special so be sure to join us then!

NXT Championship Match:

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode (c)

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

-Ember Moon vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships:

-Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain (c’s)

-Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas