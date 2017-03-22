It was announced on WWE NXT tonight that Aleister Black, fka Tommy End, will be making his NXT in-ring debut at NXT Takeover Orlando on April 1st.
Below is the updated event card, and WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the Network special so be sure to join us then!
NXT Championship Match:
NXT Women’s Championship Match:
Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships:
-Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Aleister Blackandrade cien almasAsukabobby roodeember moonjohnny garganoNxt takeover orlandoShinsuke NakamuraTommaso CiampaWWEwwe nxt