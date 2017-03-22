First Look at the WWE Performance Center’s New Giant Recruit, Enzo Amore Explains Gym Tattoo (Videos), Stephanie and Vince at Raw (Photo)

Enzo Amore Explains Gym Tattoo Above is the latest video blog from Joe DeFranco, and it features WWE Raw star Enzo Amore showing off his DeFranco’s Gym tattoo: First Look at the WWE Performance Center’s New Giant Recruit WWE has released the following video, offering the first look at Babatunde Aiyegbusi, the giant of the WWE Performance Center: Stephanie and Vince at Raw Boston University alum Stephanie McMahon took over the school’s social media accounts on Monday to raise awareness for Boston University Giving Day on April 5th. Below is a backstage photo of Stephanie and Vince McMahon as Raw went off the air: As #raw goes off the air, I’d like to thank everyone for joining me (@stephaniemcmahon) in this #behindthescenes look into a day at @WWE… and I hope you’ll join me in supporting @bucomboston on April 5 for #bugivingday! A post shared by BUCOM (@bucomboston) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT