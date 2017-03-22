First Look at the WWE Performance Center’s New Giant Recruit, Enzo Amore Explains Gym Tattoo (Videos), Stephanie and Vince at Raw (Photo)

Enzo Amore Explains Gym Tattoo
Above is the latest video blog from Joe DeFranco, and it features WWE Raw star Enzo Amore showing off his DeFranco’s Gym tattoo:
First Look at the WWE Performance Center’s New Giant Recruit
WWE has released the following video, offering the first look at Babatunde Aiyegbusi, the giant of the WWE Performance Center:
Stephanie and Vince at Raw
Boston University alum Stephanie McMahon took over the school’s social media accounts on Monday to raise awareness for Boston University Giving Day on April 5th. Below is a backstage photo of Stephanie and Vince McMahon as Raw went off the air:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?