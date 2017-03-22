Impact Wrestling Star’s New Show Nominated for 5 Emmy Awards Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz’s new Amazon show “Tainted Dreams” was just nominated for 5 Daytime Emmy awards including Outstanding Digital Drama Series. Nominees in numerous categories were announced live Wednesday on CBS’ The TALK. The winners in the top daytime categories will be handed out April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. In the meantime, Godderz is also collaborating with Legendary 98 DEGREES Superstar Jeff Timmons on a new single together. Plus, in addition to being part of the CBS’ Big Brother family for 9 years now, Godderz is also working on a new TV pilot and is in talks to star in a second new TV series debuting later this year. HONORED!! My new @Amazon Series @TaintedDreamsTS was just nominated for OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES @DaytimeEmmys!#BB19#IMPACTonPOPpic.twitter.com/5TpsQHv2q1 — Mr. PEC-Tacular™ (@MrPEC_Tacular) March 23, 2017 Shane McMahon Reveals How Long He Plans to Stay in WWE As seen in the video below, Shane McMahon appeared on tonight’s edition of ESPN’s Off the Top Rope segment on SportsCenter. During the appearance, Shane was asked about his full-time return to WWE, and Shane noted being in WWE is infectious, plus it’s the family business. On how long he might stay with WWE, Shane said it all depends on how long he can keep doing it. He said he’s having fun and his sons encourage him, and love that he is back with the company. Shane added as long as he can keep having fun, and the fans want him, and he can keep contributing to WWE in a positive way, then he’s all in.