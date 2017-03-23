RAW Female Superstar Rumored To Be Returning To SD, Backstage Look At Eva Marie’s LA Fashion Week Fitting

RAW Female Superstar Rumored To Be Returning To SD

Summer Rae has been out of action since last summer with a knee injury. She has not appeared on WWE TV since the Draft when she was drafted to the RAW roster.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there is talk of bringing her back to the SmackDown roster with an appearance at WrestleMania 33 in the SmackDown Women’s Title match.

Related: Summer Rae Comments on Leaked Photo Rumors

Backstage Look At Eva Marie’s LA Fashion Week Fitting

WWE Smackdown Superstar Eva Marie has posted the following video on her official YouTube channel looking at her fitting for LA Fashion Week: