John Cena & Jimmy Fallon Play The Whisper Game

WWE Superstar John Cena was on The Tonight Show w/ Jimmy Fallon last night. He appeared briefly during the opening promo and returned later to play The Whisper Game with Fallon. You can watch the Whisper Game portion of Cena’s appearance in the video player at the top of the post.

Related: John Cena Announces American Grit Premiere Date

Potential Opponents For SD Women’s Title Match At WM33

So far graphics on WWE TV have confirmed that it will be Alexa Bliss defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella and Natalya.

Since it’s Alexa versus the entire Smackdown women’s locker room it’s also possible we see appearances by Naomi, Tamina Snuka, Eva Marie and Summer Rae.

The Wrestling Observer is adding that it’s also possible we see former WWE Superstars return for the SmackDown Women’s Title match. It’s been noted how the company has contacted several women from the past about appearing at WrestleMania 33 for an angle or match that has been kept secret. Kelly Kelly and Lisa Marie Varon (aka Victoria) are among those who have been contacted about working for the company in Orlando that Sunday.