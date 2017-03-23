Inside Goldberg’s WrestleMania 33 Workout (Video), Charlotte Meets Gail Kim For The First Time (Photo)

Inside Goldberg’s WrestleMania 33 Workout
WWE has released the following video on-line take a look at WWE Universal Champion Goldberg’s workout regimen heading to in WrestleMania 33:
Charlotte Meets Gail Kim For The First Time
WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte has posted the following photo to her personal Instagram of her and Gail Kim from the USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC on Tuesday night. In the comments section Charlotte notes this is the first time the two have met.
