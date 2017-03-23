WWE Releasing New NXT Book Next Month WWE will be releasing their next book NXT: The Future Is Now on April 11th. The book is written by Jon Robinson and it is a good overview into the creation of the NXT brand as well as Triple H’s overhaul of the WWE developmental system and the Performance Center. I have been sent a preview copy of the book and should have a review up of it within the week! Which Superstar Is The Most Dangerous Going Into WM33? WWE is running the a poll right now asking fans which SmackDown Superstar is the most dangerous heading into WrestleMania 33. Here are the results: 29%- WWE Champion Bray Wyatt claiming to be stronger after the burning of Sister Abigail’s soul

7%- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose looking to even the score with Baron Corbin

15%- AJ Styles aiming to get retribution on Shane McMahon

19%- Randy Orton trying to settle his score with Bray Wyatt

6%- Baron Corbin looking to prove a point and show off his mean streak

19%- Shane McMahon refusing to back down from AJ Styles

6%- SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss looking to prove she is the most dominant Superstar in the Women’s division You can view the poll and cast your vote by clicking HERE