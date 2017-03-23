WWE Releasing New NXT Book Next Month
WWE will be releasing their next book NXT: The Future Is Now on April 11th.
The book is written by Jon Robinson and it is a good overview into the creation of the NXT brand as well as Triple H’s overhaul of the WWE developmental system and the Performance Center.
Which Superstar Is The Most Dangerous Going Into WM33?
WWE is running the a poll right now asking fans which SmackDown Superstar is the most dangerous heading into WrestleMania 33. Here are the results:
You can view the poll and cast your vote by clicking HERE
