WWE Releasing New NXT Book Next Month, Which SD Live Superstar Is The Most Dangerous Going Into WM33?

Nick Hausman

nxt youngstown

WWE Releasing New NXT Book Next Month

WWE will be releasing their next book NXT: The Future Is Now on April 11th.

The book is written by Jon Robinson and it is a good overview into the creation of the NXT brand as well as Triple H’s overhaul of the WWE developmental system and the Performance Center.

I have been sent a preview copy of the book and should have a review up of it within the week!

Which Superstar Is The Most Dangerous Going Into WM33?

WWE is running the a poll right now asking fans which SmackDown Superstar is the most dangerous heading into WrestleMania 33. Here are the results:

  • 29%- WWE Champion Bray Wyatt claiming to be stronger after the burning of Sister Abigail’s soul
  • 7%- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose looking to even the score with Baron Corbin
  • 15%- AJ Styles aiming to get retribution on Shane McMahon
  • 19%- Randy Orton trying to settle his score with Bray Wyatt
  • 6%- Baron Corbin looking to prove a point and show off his mean streak
  • 19%- Shane McMahon refusing to back down from AJ Styles
  • 6%- SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss looking to prove she is the most dominant Superstar in the Women’s division

