Gronk Helps Mojo Get Ready For Andre Battle Royal (Video), Impact Wrestling Trademarks Hardys YouTube Videos

Gronk Helps Mojo Get Ready For Andre Battle Royal

WWE Smackdown Superstar Mojo Rawley posted the above video to his official Twitter account last night. It features New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski getting him ready for his WrestleMania appearance in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal with a series of chops.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has gotten wind of the video and posted the following response this morning:

Impact Wrestling Trademarks Hardys YouTube Videos

PWInsider.com is reporting what is obviously a preemptive move legally on the part of Anthem Media. Anthem has gone back over any YouTube content regarding The Hardys and the “Broken Universe” and added a “TM” to it. That denotes that the material is a trademark of their company.

