My latest episode of “Wrestling Reality” presented by Ticket King came out on Wednesday. I kick off the show addressing the hot topic of the leaked videos of Paige, Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox. Here’s some of what I had to say: The relevant factor that is the movie is being made about Paige that The Rock and WWE are involved in. They even filmed some footage a few weeks ago at RAW in Staples Center. The movie is still going. In WWE world, you might want to pause the movie for now, but if you’re Hollywood—sex tapes are free publicity and you want to get the movie done even faster. She’s a hot topic. That’s certainly a relevant factor of moving forward. It’s unfortunate. She did nothing wrong. It’s not illegal to have sex. None of us would ever want anything like that to happen to us. It’s a messy situation given that Paige has had a lot of controversy surrounding her this past year with suspension, headlines and such. I will say if I can put a positive spin, think about this…Brad Maddox, Paige and Xavier Woods are in the video. That’s three of the better people it could have been in this video. Maddox doesn’t work for the company anymore. He did when tape was recorded but he’s not their problem anymore. Paige has been off TV for a long time with injury and suspension. So it’s not like she’s on every week and you have to all the sudden adjust storyline. Xavier Woods while he is on TV, it was two weeks before Mania and he doesn’t have a match. He’s just a host and he’s in a trio so that makes it much easier because even if they did want or have to take him off TV you still have two others guys. It would be different if he was in a tag team and you took him off and it leaves a tag guy solo. So if you need to have a sex tape leaked, look on the bright side WWE it could have been worst. Imagine if it was a tape of John Cena, Nikki Bella and The Miz…it would ruin the whole WrestleMania match. The podcast continues with some other topics talked about… Mauro Ranallo off SmackDown Live 2 weeks in a row

The Undertaker’s performance on RAW

RAW ratings and the three hour length

Goldberg vs Lesnar compared to Owens vs Jericho

Why you can't move guys on "regular" roster to Cruiserweight