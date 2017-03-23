As noted, Triple H conducted an NXT Takeover Orlando media call earlier this afternoon, and below are some notes coming out of the call.

Triple H said that while WWE cameras will be rolling, the company will not be taping any specific episodes of NXT at WrestleMania AXXESS this year.

On WrestleMania weekend, Triple H noted over 130,000 tickets are out in the market place with all the weekend events lined-up currently sold out.

On former Ring of Honor Champion Kyle O’Reilly, Triple H said “I have no doubt [he] will one day be in WWE.”