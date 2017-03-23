WWE just wrapped it’s NXT Takeover: Orlando conference call hosted by Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The full audio from the call will be released shortly by WrestleZone Radio as part of it’s weekly NXT Rebellion show hosted by comedian Jamie Campbell. Related: Triple H Talks NXT Possibly Going Live, Roode vs Nakamura, Asuka’s Dominance, Kyle O’Reilly, Ohno’s Return, NXT’s International Reach At the beginning of the call Triple H took a moment to react to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross‘ wife Jan Ross. His full comments are transcribed below: I would like to take a minute to step back and mention the passing of Jan Ross. What a tragic unfortunate thing. Jim Ross, JR, has always been a part of the WWE family and there’s nothing in your life that can prepare you for anything like this. It’s tragic and I just don’t know how to put in to words how sorry we are. Everybody here, our thoughts and our prayers are with JR and his entire family. We all knew Jan well and our thoughts and prayers go out to them all. Wrestlezone will have more of Triple H’s comments from the call transcribed throughout the day. Again, the full audio from the call will be released shortly by WrestleZone Radio as part of it’s weekly NXT Rebellion show hosted by comedian Jamie Campbell. During the full call Triple H discusses: It being “gut check time” for WWE Superstars before WrestleMania

The NXT taping taking place the Wednesday after WrestleMania

The full NXT Takeover: Orlando card

What he meant from his last media call about being “unhappy with NXT”

What the WWE UK talent will be doing at AXXESS

Patrick Clark being a “sponge” for knowledge

His desire for the WWE Performance Center to grow and possibly have more WWE Performance Centers around the world

The possibility of NXT doing a show in Spain

Kyle O’Reilly and whether he has a future in WWE

Bobby Roode’s progress in NXT

Talent from outside WWE being on a learning curve

What it means for him to still be performing at WrestleMania

More… Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes You can listen to more pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: