WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on the latest episode of The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, and during the appearance HBK revealed WWE offered him a WrestleMania 33 match against AJ Styles. “I guess I’m breaking something with you and I don’t even know if I should, but I could have had that match,” Michaels said (quote via Sports Illustrated). “They didn’t have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn’t been asked because I hadn’t—but then I was. I said, I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man. I honestly do. I think he’s very talented.” Read Also: Shawn Michaels on Why The Undertaker Never Joined the Kliq Earlier this month, HBK spoke with Sports Illustrated and said he thinks Samoa Joe would be an ideal return opponent for him. Michaels had the following to say: “I think everybody would like to see me against AJ Styles at WrestleMania. That’s one that people have talked about, but I also really like Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. I saw Samoa Joe when he was down here at NXT and his stuff looked really good. It’s one of those things, from an older guy’s standpoint, you think, oh my god, it would be a piece of cake. “The thing I do best is get beat up. Samoa Joe’s stuff looks so good and crisp, and he’s a pretty tough, rugged-looking dude, so that would work to my strengths. It’s a different kind of match than an AJ-Shawn match. An AJ-Shawn match would be something that you’d expect to be like what you saw with Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle. That’s a lot of fun to do, but it is also a lot of work. I guess I speak more of Samoa Joe because it is one of those things that can be good, like a Shawn and ’Taker, but it’s a heck of a lot easier to do physically. Of course, when you get up there in age, those are the things you think about. It’s more about the story you’ve got to tell and it’s a little less physical. That’s when I think, ‘That would be a piece of cake and be a lot of fun.’ But there are a number of talented guys out there, and the world of the WWE is in good hands with the talent at the top.”