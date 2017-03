As we noted earlier today, Impact Wrestling has now placed a “trademarked” symbol next to all YouTube content featuring The Broken Hardys, and you can check out an example above.

The move did not sit well with Reby Hardy, as she took to Twitter earlier today and posted the following:

Nice try. Except that is my TM, documented as filed LONG BEFORE you dumb stooges tried to play yourselves *slow clap* @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Where's the TM after the names of the characters yall ACTUALLY created ? Fucking scum of the earth, man… @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

You guys are really helping my case. The list of offenses stays growing. Like really, thank you ! @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Dumb fucks. It just blows my mind how dumb these people are. Unbelievable. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017

Best part of all this: TNA thinks they're hurting Matt w/this. He's gonna be JUST FINE. Can't undo damage you've done for yourselves tho. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 23, 2017