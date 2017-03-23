Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo’s Status Following Two Smackdown Absences

As noted, WWE Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo has missed the last two episodes of the show. Two weeks ago it was explained he missed the show due to weather, and last week it was explained he was out sick.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ranallo has been out of contact with people he’s known for years dating back to March 13th, which was the Monday before his fist Smackdown absence. Despite two of Ranallo’s closest friends confirming to The Observer that Ranallo is okay and is resting up, Dave Meltzer believes there is more to the story which he is working towards confirming. As noted, Ranallo has been quiet on Twitter since March 14th, and he is typically very active on social media.

The Observer added Ranallo has battled depression since his teenage years, and once missed an Invicta event due to a bout with depression.