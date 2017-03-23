A brand new episode will be released next Wednesday and, as announced at the end of this week’s show, his guest will be Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels!
I just finished recording Daniels and Bischoff interview moments ago. The full audio will be released next Wednesday evening on Bischoff on Wrestling. WrestleZone is releasing Daniels’ comments regarding the rumored sale of ROH to WWE early. You can find them below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
Related: Jake Roberts Encourages Eric Bischoff To ‘Have A Little Fun’ Inducting DDP Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:
Eric then welcomes his guest WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! During Jake’s return appearance they discuss:
Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering questions about:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?