

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released yesterday and features part two of Eric’s interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! A brand new episode will be released next Wednesday and, as announced at the end of this week’s show, his guest will be Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels! I just finished recording Daniels and Bischoff interview moments ago. The full audio will be released next Wednesday evening on Bischoff on Wrestling. WrestleZone is releasing Daniels’ comments regarding the rumored sale of ROH to WWE early. You can find them below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: News broke I think last night or early this morning that WWE is talking to Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns Ring of Honor, about a possible acquisition. Just for the record, do you know anything about it? How do you feel about it? CD: I don’t know anything specific about it. I can’t imagine that when you say “acquisition”… I can’t imagine it’s a full on acquisition. Only because I think that Sinclair is committed to doing things with Ring of Honor for it’s own business purposes. Again, I can’t really comment with any sort of intelligence on what the whole thing is even about. I have heard that rumor but I don’t feel like Ring of Honor is going to be sold to WWE outright. It depends too on what WWE is trying to gain. Is it a matter of the tape library? Is a matter of the contracts of certain wrestlers? Who knows? I guess the best thing we can do is sort of sit and see how it plays out if it’s even true. That’s all I can do. I am just going to continue to assume. I’m booked, I’m wrestling, I am going to continue to prepare for the next show and we are going to see how it all plays out. Related: Jake Roberts Encourages Eric Bischoff To ‘Have A Little Fun’ Inducting DDP Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Being asked to induct Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall of Fame

The legal paperwork that his lawyer sent to Impact Wrestling this week

Ryan Satin’s report that The Hardys have been offered WWE contracts

Mick Foley being fired as the WWE RAW GM

Vince McMahon being involved in a minor car accident

More… Eric then welcomes his guest WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! During Jake’s return appearance they discuss: Jake’s recovery from drug and alcohol abuse

How Jake is doing now

Jake’s relationship with his father

The process it took to get Jake clean

Jake’s relationship with Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page saving Jake’s life

Eric being chosen as the person to induct Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall of Fame

Jake getting to work with his daughters

Jake’s desire to reconcile his relationship with his sons

His current comedy tour and how his opening comic has lost 120 lbs since the tour began

More… Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering questions about: Which wrestler had the best gimmick in WCW during the Nitro years

The thought process behind Nitro’s mid-show pyro

How Austin Aries is being used on the WWE roster

Whether he was ever considered for the WWE “Higher Power” storyline