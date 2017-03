WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Host Jamie Campbell gives his solo thoughts & ideas on this week’s NXT episode, the road to Takeover and Wrestlemania, and other things in the world of professional wrestling. This show includes Triple H’s complete media conference call for NXT Takeover: Orlando and WrestleMania 33. Topics discussed in the show include: Will the WWE find a way to work around Impact’s claims on the Broken Universe if they sign The Hardys?!

Who was the mystery woman who joined Tye Dillinger’s alliance against Sanity?!

What ramifications does the upcoming Loser Leaves NXT match between Kassius Ohno and Elias Samson have?

and more!