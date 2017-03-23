Triple H Talks WrestleMania 33 Surprises, Who He Expects to Make a Big Impact in NXT After ‘Mania, Past Comments About NXT Unhappiness

As noted, Triple H took part in an NXT Takeover Orlando conference call today, and below are more highlights.

On WrestleMania 33, Triple H said a lot of current storylines will play out “in a big way”, and added “of course” there will be some surprises.

On current developmental talent, Triple H said former Tough Enough contestant Patrick Clark comes to mind. Hunter praised Clark as a wrestling “sponge” with a lot of potential. He said Clark is one particular talent that he thinks we will see make a big impact in NXT following WrestleMania.

On past comments he has made in which he’s expressed unhappiness with NXT, Triple H stressed his remarks had nothing to do with the talents. He added the unhappiness was on his end, with creative and production, etc. Triple H admitted he will never be happy with the NXT product because he always wants it to be better and more than what it is.

