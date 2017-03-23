Ruby Riot Arrives Backstage in WWE NXT, DDP Does Yoga with ESPN Crew (Videos), WWE Star Gets New Tattoos

DDP Yoga

Below is footage of soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page leading the ESPN SportsNation crew in “DDP Yoga”:

WWE Star Gets New Tattoos

Sin Cara posted the following photo of recent tattoo work he had done:

Thanks to Billy for making my tattoo look amazing! Increible talent and I can definitely say that he is great a what he does! @WWE @wwe_mex pic.twitter.com/Dq6P1vMnVt — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) March 23, 2017

Ruby Riot Arrives Backstage in WWE NXT

The former Heidi Lovelace debuted on NXT TV this week as Ruby Riot and faced off with Nikki Cross, and it’s likely Riot will team up with Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose to face Nikki Cross, Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain at NXT Takeover Orlando.

Below is footage of Riot’s debut and a backstage photo: