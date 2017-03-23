Alberto El Patron Pulls Out of WrestleCon Due to Paige Hack, Former ECW Champion at WWE PC, Summer Rae and Emma in NYC (Photo)

Alberto El Patron Pulls Out of WrestleCon Due to Paige Hack Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron has pulled out of Wrestlecon in Orlando, Florida, citing the recent Paige hack as the reason why. El Patron released the following statement: “Due to the invasion of our privacy, I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I’ll be seeing you next time.” Former ECW World Champion at WWE Performance Center According to PWInsider.com, former ECW World Champion Jerry Lynn has been at the WWE Performance Center all week working as a guest trainer. Summer Rae & Emma in NYC As noted, WWE Stars Emma and Summer Rae were in New York City last week to participate in the E-Sports Celebrity Bootcamp special, which aired on Twitch. Below is a video package for the event, courtesy of Summer’s Instagram: Here’s a look at what I was doing last week in NYC!! @jk4milli @ahmangreen30 @mnewhouse73 @emmalution @futuremangaming @guyblaze @jessbrohard @jrguill @microsoft @gearsofwar4 #esports #gamer #gow #gow4 #gamergirl #twitch #twitchstreamer #beam #gamerlife #microsoft #EsportsCelebrityBootCamp A post shared by Summer Rae (@daniellemoinet) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT