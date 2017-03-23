Alberto El Patron Pulls Out of WrestleCon Due to Paige Hack, Former ECW Champion at WWE PC, Summer Rae and Emma in NYC (Photo)

Alberto El Patron Pulls Out of WrestleCon Due to Paige Hack
Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron has pulled out of Wrestlecon in Orlando, Florida, citing the recent Paige hack as the reason why.
El Patron released the following statement:
Former ECW World Champion at WWE Performance Center
According to PWInsider.com, former ECW World Champion Jerry Lynn has been at the WWE Performance Center all week working as a guest trainer.
Summer Rae & Emma in NYC
As noted, WWE Stars Emma and Summer Rae were in New York City last week to participate in the E-Sports Celebrity Bootcamp special, which aired on Twitch. Below is a video package for the event, courtesy of Summer’s Instagram:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?