WWE Looks At Roman Reigns’ Message To Undertaker, New Guardians 2 Poster Feat. Batista, Undertaker Gives Speech At Texas Football Practice

Roman Reigns

The above video features WWE’s Cathy Kelley taking a look at Roman Reigns’ message to the Undertaker this past week on RAW.

Drax The Destroyer

SuperHeroHype.com posted the following standalone movie poster of Batista as Drax the Destroyer in the upcoming Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy 2:

Hook Em

The Undertaker was spotted at a recent University of Texas Longhorns spring practice. Undertaker gave a speech to the players, as seen in the video posted by the Longhorns: