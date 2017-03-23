Earl Hebner Comments On Working For Impact Wrestling, The Toughest Wrestler He Had To Ref A Match For

Longtime WWF / Impact Wrestling referee Earl Hebner recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard’s Week In Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below: Earl Hebner reveals the toughest wrestler he had to ref matches for: “Macho Man was one of the toughest guys to referee. He was not happy unless everything was perfect. Nothing is perfect in this business, though you can get close. Things are always going to happen, and he was very picky. My brother refereed Steamboat-Macho Man at the Pontiac Silverdome. He was so precise, but a lot of the greats are like that.” Related: Steve Austin on Why He Won’t Return for One More Match, If WWE Talent Should Be Given a 4 Week Layoff From the Road, Earl Hebner in the HOF Hebner comments on working for Impact Wrestling: “Impact is off to a great start and Jeff Jarrett is a mastermind. Jeff has hired the right people, and they are good people to work for. He knows what he’s doing. “Working with my son is great. We’re both good, but he’s faster than me. I’m slowing up and not the spring chicken I used to. I just signed a two-year deal with Impact. After that, I think I’m going to call it quits and be home on my 70th birthday. How’s that sound?”