Roman Reigns Says He Watched Bootleg Version Of Moana, Marty Jannetty Comments On Not Facing Shawn Michaels At Wrestlemania VIII

Marty Jannetty
Marty Jannetty was recently featured in Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling, answering a fan question about why he didn’t face Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania VIII:
Maui Angry
Roman Reigns was recently a guest on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning (h/t to rumors floating around the internet) and he said he’s seen The Rock’s Disney movie Moana, but it was a bootleg version.
Reigns had fun with it and said sorry to his cousin, who voiced Maui in the film, but said he’s a savage, and told The Rock:
Watch the interview, which also features Reigns’ comments on Undertaker, respecting Shawn Michaels and more in the player below:
