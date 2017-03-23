Roman Reigns Says He Watched Bootleg Version Of Moana, Marty Jannetty Comments On Not Facing Shawn Michaels At Wrestlemania VIII

Marty Jannetty Marty Jannetty was recently featured in Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling, answering a fan question about why he didn’t face Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania VIII: “The barbershop window segment was actually setting up a match at WrestleMania VIII between Shawn and I. A few things didn’t go the way someone wanted, so they ended up completely scrapping that idea, but that was the whole idea of the barbershop.” “We’d have needed 20-25 minutes with a jump-start to get the people on their feet. We had a match with a pace that was blistering in Denver a few months before WrestleMania VIII, and we could have had a match at WrestleMania that people would still be talking about. When it was over in Denver, the crowd cheered both of us in appreciation of what they saw.” Related: Joey Janela On What To Expect From His “Spring Break” Event On WrestleMania Weekend, Facing Marty Jannetty Maui Angry Roman Reigns was recently a guest on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning (h/t to rumors floating around the internet) and he said he’s seen The Rock’s Disney movie Moana, but it was a bootleg version. Reigns had fun with it and said sorry to his cousin, who voiced Maui in the film, but said he’s a savage, and told The Rock: “You ain’t getting our money guy! You got enough money, I’m keeping my money, pal. Yessir.” Watch the interview, which also features Reigns’ comments on Undertaker, respecting Shawn Michaels and more in the player below: Related: Roman Reigns Congratulates The Usos, Styles Accepts ‘Mania Match, Did You Enjoy Smackdown?, Which Show Won This Week’s Brand Split War?