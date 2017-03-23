Matt Hardy Not a Fan of Jeff Jarrett Congratulating Christopher Daniels, WWE Network News, Orlando Ready for WrestleMania (Photo)

Next Update on Network Subscriber Count
WWE’s George Barrios and Michelle D. Williams will host a conference call the day after WrestleMania on Monday, April 3rd at 3 pm ET to update the growth of the WWE Network as well as reveal the latest subscriber count.
Matt Hardy Critical of Jeff Jarrett Congratulating Christopher Daniels
Matt Hardy was critical of Jeff Jarrett congratulating Christopher Daniel on his ROH Title win, as he Tweeted the following in response to Jarrett:
Orlando Preparing for WrestleMania
Below is a photo of Orlando preparing for WrestleMania, along with another photo of the giant WWE Title belt hanging in the city for the event:
