Matt Hardy Not a Fan of Jeff Jarrett Congratulating Christopher Daniels, WWE Network News, Orlando Ready for WrestleMania (Photo)

Next Update on Network Subscriber Count

WWE’s George Barrios and Michelle D. Williams will host a conference call the day after WrestleMania on Monday, April 3rd at 3 pm ET to update the growth of the WWE Network as well as reveal the latest subscriber count.

Matt Hardy Critical of Jeff Jarrett Congratulating Christopher Daniels

Matt Hardy was critical of Jeff Jarrett congratulating Christopher Daniel on his ROH Title win, as he Tweeted the following in response to Jarrett:

If this was sincere, you wouldn’t have sent legal letters to all PPV providers in an attempt to destroy @ringofhonor‘s PPV. #BurningBridgeshttps://t.co/4slTiI5TPl — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 23, 2017

Orlando Preparing for WrestleMania

Below is a photo of Orlando preparing for WrestleMania, along with another photo of the giant WWE Title belt hanging in the city for the event: