Cody Rhodes Gets Title Shot on Impact Next Week, Bully Ray on Facing Bullet Club, Bollywood Boyz Have Fun At WWE PC, Impact In :60

Dem Boys The above video features Bully Ray commenting on facing Bullet Club's Hangman Page and Guerrillas of Destiny at next weekend's Ring Of Honor Supercard of Honor. Bully talks about experiencing new firsts with ROH and teaming with the Briscoes, and his thoughts on facing Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa, who are also two of his former students at Team 3D Academy. Cody Rhodes Getting Title Shot on Impact As seen on Impact Wrestling tonight, Cody Rhodes attacked Moose during his Impact Grand Championship match against Eli Drake. As a result, it was announced that Cody vs Moose for the Title will take place on next week's Impact Wrestling. WWE PC As noted, former ECW World Champion Jerry Lynn has been working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. WWE India posted the following video of Lynn and coach Steve Corino with the Bollywood Boyz: @BollywoodBoyz know how to have fun at @WWE Performance center with coaches. pic.twitter.com/OeblGqG0Hg — WWE (@WWEIndia) March 23, 2017 Impact In :60 The following video is this week's Impact In :60, highlighting all of this week's events and matches on Impact Wrestling.