Impact Wrestling Results For 3/23 – LAX vs DCC, ‘She’ Is Revealed, Mathews Rants On New Changes

Impact Wrestling Results

March 23rd 2017 This week’s Impact Wrestling opens with an “In Memoriam to Jan Ross” slide, paying tribute to Jim Ross’ wife who passed away last night, followed by a summary of last week’s show. Davey Richards (w/ Angelina Love) defeats Suicide LAX is shown in a pretaped promo, with Konnan telling the group that they are just getting started, and references the Hardys trying to take his CRASH Tag Team Championships, but now they will take the Impact Tag Team Championships. McKenzie Mitchell approaches Laurel Van Ness, who is still in her wedding attire backstage. Laurel says she will be fine, and talks about how she was supposed to have babies named Jeremy and Skyler with Braxton Sutter. Laurel then blames everyone for ruining it all, and says she hates Maria and Sienna, who comes over and tries to reason with her. Sienna says Allie and Braxton are really to blame, and says she needs to put herself back together, but Sienna leaves and Chelsea sings ‘Tomorrow’. Garza Jr, The Laredo Kid & Mahabali Shera

defeated Mario Bokara, Fallah Bahh & Idris Abraham

– Shera pinned Bokara after hitting a Sky High A limo is shown arriving to the arena, but the driver blocks the door before we can see who is inside. Reno Scum defeated The Decay

– Scum pinned Crazzy Steve after a double foot stomp combination Bruce Prichard sits down with Bobby Lashley and talks about Lashley’s amateur and professional wrestling career. Bruce asks Lashley to tell people who he is, and Lashley says he’s always been an athlete in some way, and he defies the odds. Bruce brings up his Olympic team training, then asks what makes him the best, and Lashley says he separates himself from the pack and makes people chase him. Lashley describes the incident before the Olympics where someone robbed and attacked him at a bank, and he was injured as a result. Lashley talks about how he had seen the door kicked in and was shot at, and he injured his knee and needed surgery. He says someone stole his Olympic dream, and that led him to becoming a professional wrestler. Bruce asks if this all has led to him having a chip on his shoulder, and Lashley agrees and says he still tries to train like he was in the Olympics and that’s why he can beat anyone today. He says he turns it up in the ring a bit, and he knows what he’s capable of, and he won’t let it be taken away from him. The “Fury Unleashed” promo airs Related: New Title Match Confirmed At Wrestlemania 33, Fury Will Be Unleashed On Impact Wrestling (Video), Impact Hypes Suicide’s Return Before this match can start. A camera shoots back to the limo in the parking lot. Out of the limo comes Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Cody with a Bullet Club hoodie on makes his way to the arena. Back in The Impact Zone, Moose is on the ramp making his entrance and Cody comes up from behind and attacks him. Cody hits the Cross Rhodes on Moose and lays him out. Cody then grabs the Grand Championship and raises it over his head while standing over Moose. Trainers and officials come out to check on Moose after Cody leaves. They tend to Moose and then help him get to the back. As the match is called off. Impact Wrestling Grand Championship

Moose (c) vs Eli Drake ends in a no-contest

– Cody Rhodes is shown entering the arena, and he runs out and attacks Moose during his entrance. Cody drops Moose with Cross Rhodes, then he takes the Grand Championship and taunts Moose with it. Referees come out to check on Moose and help him to the back. LAX defeated The DCC

– Eddie Kingston inadvertently hit Storm by mistake after trying to interfere on his behalf, and LAX used the miscue to hit a flapjack combo for the win. DCC argued after the bell, and Storm and Kingston almost came to blows, but Storm ended up walking off and seemingly quit the group. McKenzie Mitchell announces Moose will defend his Impact Grand Championship next week against Cody, then transitions into an interview with Braxton Sutter and Allie. McKenzie asks about Sienna’s threats, but Braxton says he is here to protect Allie and will defend her at all costs. ODB defeated Rebel Bobby Lashley defeated Jake Holmes Jeremy Borash reveals ‘She’ is Karen Jarrett, but Josh Mathews downplays the return as JB hugs her. Karen says her family started this company and she’s taking the high road, but looking forward to the new Impact Wrestling. Karen acknowledges the ‘Fire Josh’ chants and says she will consider it, then EC3 comes out and talks about how Impact is already great again thanks to him, and he’s doing this for his last name, not hers, because he’s the greatest star they ever had. Mathews gets up and says he has something to say, but he ends up going off on a tirade about the changes in the company. Mathews names JB on commentary, Bruce Prichard and Dutch Mantell returning, and Karen coming back. He says Madison Rayne has forgotten more than Karen will ever know about the Knockouts, and it’s only a matter of time before the Jarretts are booted from the company again, then Karen slaps him to end the show.