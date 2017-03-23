Mauro Ranallo Provides an Update on His Status, Thanks Fans for Support

Nick Paglino
mauro ranallo

Photo Credit: Getty Images

As noted, WWE Smackdown announcer Mauro Ranallo has been absent from Smackdown the past two weeks due to inclement weather and sickness.

The Wrestling Observer reported earlier today that friends close to Ranallo are reporting he is currently resting and doing better.

Ranallo has not posted anything on social media since March 14th, and today he Tweeted thanks to the fans who have been giving him support during his time away from WWE TV.

