Stephanie McMahon Appears On ESPN’s SportsCenter

Stephanie McMahon appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter last night to promote WrestleMania 33.

You can find the videos from her appearance above and below.

During her appearance Stephanie discusses Triple H’s desire to recruit elite athletes, the women’s revolution in WWE, Rob Gronkowski’s potential WWE future and more.





