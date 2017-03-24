Armando Estrada On Teaching Donald Trump To Throw A Punch, Braden Walker Segment, Vince McMahon Taking Away His Promo

Today The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling is joined for episode #252 by former WWE Superstar and manager of “The Samoan Bulldozer” Umaga, the charismatic and very entertaining, Armando Alejandro Estrada. From their explosive Monday Night Raw debut after WrestleMania 22 through the epic Battle of the Billionaires the following year Estrada and Umaga feasted on WWE Superstars and eviscerated them both in the ring and on the microphone. Now we learn from the mouthpiece himself just how management felt about the duo’s success as well as how their creativity and the crowd’s natural reaction to them may have hindered their long term future as an effective pairing on WWE TV. We also get inside stories about the pair’s biggest moments including the violent Royal Rumble match with John Cena, having to teach Donald Trump how to throw a worked punch and also Estrada’s singles career that included an elusive run-in with Braden Walker.
Coming up with his promo style and Umaga’s nickname:
Vince McMahon stopping his pre-match promos:
John Cena’s feud with Umaga being a turning point for Cena’s baby-face title run:
Teaching President Trump to throw a “worked” punch:
The infamous awkward Braden Walker backstage segment:
