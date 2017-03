Who Topped the Latest ESPN WWE Power Rankings?

ESPN has released its latest WWE Power Rankings, and below are the top 5:

5. Roman Reigns

4. Bray Wyatt

3. Chris Jericho

2. Kevin Owens

1. AJ Styles

Hardys Get ROH Shirts

As seen below, ROH has released new t-shirts for current Tag Team Champions The Hardys:

2 new Matt and Jeff Hardy T-Shirts added to the #ROHProShop https://t.co/m14ghAkYFt pic.twitter.com/bHQXHrs4JW — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 23, 2017

Goldberg’s First 5 Matches

WWE has released the following video looking at Goldberg’s first 5 matches: