ROH Statement on WWE Buyout Reports, Kenny Omega on How NJPW Needs to Expand Globally, Mickie James with Former WWE Stars

ROH Statement on WWE Buyout Reports Bleeding Cool has published a story regarding the recent reports of WWE possibly buying Ring of Honor. ROH issued this statement regarding the reports: “Sinclair’s corporate policy is never to comment on speculative rumors and unsubstantiated stories.” Kenny Omega on How NJPW Needs to Expand Globally Kenny Omega recently talked with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a couple topics surrounding his career and how he thinks NJPW should expand globally: “Ok, here’s the thing…if I’m the champion, then you can challenge the world. Because then you have the one guy that can lead this company to bigger things. If you have someone like Okada holding the belt, then just stay in Tokyo! Because then there’s no appeal out there. There’s no appeal for that anywhere, except your home base. I am the gateway drug. Do you want to take the Okada pill, or do you want to see just how FAR this rabbit hole goes? Then you’ll take the Kenny Omega pill! You enter that…O-Matrix! And then you can see what makes New Japan so special. Because the guy that gets the most out of all of these wrestlers here is me! So you want to talk about me writing the playbook? Look, I’m not trying to be selfish. If I wasn’t the best wrestler, I’d say, “Look, you gotta give it to THIS guy! He’s the leader and I’ll be his warm-up act, that’s fine.” But I’m not an idiot. I know the truth, and the truth is I am the most creative, the best, the man of the hour! Put the belt on me, ’cause I should be the rightful champion. I can take this company to better things and bring in the big bucks.” Mickie James with Former WWE Stars As seen below, WWE Smackdown star Mickie James recently hung out with former WWE stars Jillian Hall and Melina: Sorry @jillianhall1 was predisposed with #Todd oh wait… there she is @realmelina A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT