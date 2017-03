Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter released the latest episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? just now!

Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes

This week’s episode of Is Wrestling Fixed features Bill and Nick taking an in-depth look at:

All of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017 inductees and inductors

The full WWE NXT Takeover: Orlando card

The full WWE WrestleMania 33 card

This episode also includes Bill answering fan questions from the #AskApter mailbag as well as Bill and Nick’s takes on:

Mick Foley being fired as RAW GM

The rumored WrestleMania match between The Usos and a returning WWE tag team

What the WrestleMania 34 main event is speculated to be

More…

You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: