The Young Bucks Talk Finding Success Outside of WWE, How They Define Their Tag Team, Their Families Handling the Travel and More

FOX News recently spoke with ROH stars The Young Bucks and below are some highlights along with a video of their appearance: Fox News: How would you guys define The Young Bucks?

Nick Jackson: Nowadays attention spans are a lot smaller so we try and have fun and do our partying on the mat.

Matt Jackson: People want instant gratification. They want to have fun immediately so were like an old-school tag match but on cocaine. That’s the best way I like to put it.

Nick Jackson: Defining the Young Bucks, that’s kind of hard. We’re different than most tag teams — we’re real life brothers. Fox News: You guys have found a lot of success outside of the WWE, whether it’s wrestling in the U.S. or overseas for companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). What advice would you give any upcoming wrestler who thinks they can only succeed in the WWE?

Nick Jackson: We’re happy WWE is signing a lot of guys because the advantage is to the guys like us. They’re signing people just to sign them, so we have the advantage of where we’re at because now we’re more valuable to them. Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com