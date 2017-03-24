Ruby Riot on Why She Joined the Fight Against Sanity, Stephanie McMahon Talks Gronk in WWE, Watch Big Show vs John Cena Full Match (Videos)

Stephanie McMahon on Gronk in WWE

As noted, Stephanie McMahon appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter today, and commented on NFL star Rob Gronkowski of The New England Patriots and the recent Twitter video of The Gronk hyping friend Mojo Rawley for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

On the famous tight end possibly appearing in WWE one day, Stephanie said you never know in WWE, and that she would love to recruit Gronk when his football days are over. Stephanie added she loves to see the type of energy Gronk brings transfer into the ring. You can check it out below:

Ruby Riot on Why She Joined the Fight Against Sanity

In the following video, NXT’s newest Superstar, Ruby Riot, explains why she’s joined forces with Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong in their battle with SAnitY:

Watch Big Show vs Cena Full Match

WWE has released the following video, featuring the full match between Big Show and John Cena at WrestleMania 20: