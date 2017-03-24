Chuck Carroll of CBSLocal.com has published a story claiming Ring of Honor will not be sold to WWE, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. One high-ranking source said “there is no story here.” During an interview earlier this month, ROH COO Joe Koff emphatically denied rumors of a potential sale. Read Also: ROH Supercard of Honor to Air Live on iPPV, Full Event Details and How to Watch “No. No, no, no,” Koff told me. “It’s very flattering and humbling to us. It validates what we’ve done. A lot of their current performers and stars are ROH guys and we have their history. So maybe the content of the backstories of Kevin Steen before he became Kevin Owens or AJ Styles’ run in Ring of Honor, Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins), Claudio (Castagnoli aka Cesaro) … all of the guys who have wrestled for us. We have their backstory and where it began… That’s our content.” The two sides are open to continuing a professional relationship that is mutually beneficial. However, Koff also said the idea of WWE purchasing the ROH tape library is highly unlikely.