Host of the Gorilla Position podcast and radio show, James Delow, recently sat down with AJ Styles who spoke about his feelings on part-time WWE Superstars returning and taking the top spots at WrestleMania. Elsewhere in the conversation, AJ talks about his upcoming match with Shane McMahon and the fans’ negative reactions to it. Read Also: AJ Styles Responds To Fans Upset His WM33 Match Is w/ Shane You can watch the interview below, and the following is a quote from Styles: On part-timers coming in and taking WrestleMania spots, and Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg main eventing WrestleMania 33: “Goldberg and what Brock and him have done together, has made sure people are gonna come and watch WrestleMania. They want to see this match. And if they come to see them, they also have to come to see me. And now I will have an opportunity to impress them, while they’re there. And I will make AJ fans, or Shane fans out of them.” Follow Gorilla Position on Twitter: @WWEGP