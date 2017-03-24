WWE has released the following programming schedule for WrestleMania 33 week. Additionally, WrestleZone will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the final Raw, Smackdown, NXT and 205 Live broadcasts before WrestleMania 33. Then be sure to join WZ during WrestleMania 33 weekend, as we will be providing on-site coverage of AXXESS, complete with video footage of all the bonus matches being featured. We will also be Facebook live streaming inside the building at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and will be providing live play-by-play coverage of the ceremony, NXT Takeover Orlando and WrestleMania 33. WZ will also be on-hand for non-WWE events including Walemania, WrestleCon and PROGRESS, and will be providing live updates, reports, photos videos and more. So be sure to keep it locked to WZ throughout next week for 360 coverage live from Orlando! MONDAY, MARCH 27 Raw – Live at 8/7 C on USA Network See what unfolds on the final Raw before WrestleMania 33. WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday – Immediately following Raw on WWE Network Celebrate the perennial hottest Raw of the year, as WWE 24 cameras take you behind the curtain of the Raw the day after WrestleMania 32. TUESDAY, MARCH 28 SmackDown LIVE – Live at 8/7 C on USA Network Luke Harper will literally meet his maker when he battles his former leader, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. 205 Live – Live at 10/9 C on WWE Network Witness WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Brian Kendrick and many more world-class Superstars perform breathtaking feats of athleticism. WWE Talking Smack – Live at 11/10 C on WWE Network Renee Young catches up with SmackDown LIVE Superstars to get their thoughts on the evening’s action as they head into WrestleMania. Kurt Angle: Oh, It’s True…It’s True! – Immediately following WWE Talking Smack on WWE Network Corey Graves sits down with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Kurt Angle to discuss his favorite matches and moments, his battle with personal demons and his triumphant return home in this WWE Network exclusive interview. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 NXT – 8/7 C on WWE Network Kassius Ohno and ‘The Drifter’ Elias Samson face each other in a Loser Leaves NXT Match. THURSDAY, MARCH 30 Bring it to the Table – 8/7 C on WWE Network On site from the Orlando Citrus Bowl, home of WrestleMania 33, Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg debate, discuss and dissect all things WWE, just days away from The Ultimate Thrill Ride. FRIDAY, MARCH 31 WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Red Carpet – Live at 7/6 C on WWE Network and more platforms* Maria Menounos hosts the most glamorous event on the WWE calendar, as Superstars, Legends and a host of celebrities walk the red carpet. WWE Hall of Fame 2017 – Live at 8/7 C on WWE Network Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Diamond Dallas Page, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the sold-out Amway Center. SATURDAY, APRIL 1 NXT TakeOver: Orlando Pre-Show – Live at 7:30/6:30 C on WWE Network and more platforms* Before the Superstars of NXT take to the ring, join an all-star panel, including Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Nigel McGuinness, as they share their thoughts and predictions for the evening’s matches. NXT TakeOver: Orlando – Live at 8/7 C on WWE Network On the eve of WrestleMania, NXT comes home to Orlando at a sold-out Amway Center, where Shinsuke Nakamura tries to reclaim his title from NXT Champion Bobby Roode. SUNDAY, APRIL 2 WrestleMania Kickoff – Live at 5/4 C on WWE Network and more platforms* Renee Young joins WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Shawn Michaels to discuss the events leading up to all the action of The Ultimate Thrill Ride. Not a WWE Network subscriber? You can watch the second hour of the Kickoff live on USA Network. WrestleMania 33 – Live at 8/7 C on WWE Network A sold-out crowd will descend upon the Orlando Citrus Bowl for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania. MONDAY, APRIL 3 Raw – Live at 8/7 C on USA Network Don’s miss the most must-see Raw of the year, featuring all the fallout from WrestleMania 33. Raw Talk – Live immediately following Raw on WWE Network Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler analyze everything that went down on Raw following an historic WrestleMania weekend. WWE Ride Along – Immediately following Raw Talk on WWE Network Hit the road with The Miz & Maryse, and Carmella & Alexa Bliss, for an exclusive look at life on the road for a WWE Superstar.