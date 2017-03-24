Goldberg Promises a “Blood Fest” at WrestleMania 33, Talks WWE Limiting Him and Brock Lesnar, Attitude Change in the WWE Locker Room

Today, Edge and Christian debuted their new podcast, “Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness”, and their debut guest was WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg. Goldberg started off by saying the WWE locker room is no longer filled with big characters, and that the attitude has changed. Edge asked if that has the talents “handcuffed”, and Goldberg says it might mean management does not have faith in the talents to let them do whatever they want to do. On facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, Goldberg said they are going to have a “knock down, drag out blood fest”, because they are going to be working without constraints. Goldberg added WWE has limited them in their past couple encounters so as to build fan interest in the WrestleMania match, and to play off the nostalgia of Goldberg’s WCW character. Goldberg also said his return to WWE has been very taxing physically, from the travel, to the training and more. He cited the issues he had picking up Rusev, busting himself open on Raw and more. You can listen to the entire podcast at this link.