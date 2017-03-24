Update on Kyle O’Reilly’s EVOLVE Status, Relive the Wyatt vs Orton Feud (Video), Who Could Replace Mick Foley as WWE Raw GM?

Update on Kyle O’Reilly’s EVOLVE Status Kyle O’Reilly has come to terms with EVOLVE and will be appearing for the company on the following dates: -4/22 in Queens, NY vs. Keith Lee -4/23 in Brooklyn, NY vs. Fred Yehi -5/20 in Chicago, IL vs. Matt Riddle -O’Reilly will also work the May 21st EVOLVE debut in Livonia, Michigan. Who Could Replace Foley as Raw GM? WWE.com has published an article looking at five potential replacements for WWE Raw General Manager Mick Foley. The list includes Eric Bischoff, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jim Cornette, Edge, and Kurt Angle. Relive the Wyatt vs Orton Feud WWE has released the following video offering a look at the rivalry between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton heading into WrestleMania: