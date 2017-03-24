John Cena Returning to Host the “Today” Show, Preview Nikki Bella’s “Hottest Photoshoot”, Sin Cara Shows Off WWE – PUMA Gear (Photos)

John Cena Returning to Host the “Today” Show
WWE star John Cena will be returning to co-host NBC’s “Today” show next Monday and Tuesday. Cena will be hosting the show to promote WrestleMania 33.
Sin Cara Shows Off WWE – PUMA Gear
As noted, PUMA, WWE and Foot Locker will be launching WWE inspired apparel, and below is a photo of Sin Cara modeling some of the new gear:
Preview Nikki Bella’s “Hottest Photoshoot”
WWE.com has published what they’re calling “Nikki Bella’s hottest photo shoot ever”, and below is a preview:
