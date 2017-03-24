Heyman Agency Marketing NASCAR Event

FOX Sports has featured a new interview with Paul Heyman, during which Heyman discusses his “Looking for Larry Agency” working on the marketing of the NASCAR Monster Cup Race at Richmond International Speedway.

Trailer for Rock’s New HBO Doc (Video)

HBO has released the following trailer for The Rock’s upcoming documentary “Rock and a Hard Place”:

Summer Rae as WWE Raw General Manager?

With Mick Foley no longer the General Manager of Raw, the WWE Universe has made a few suggestions on his successor:

In related news, WWE is teasing the GM subject as a topic on the next episode of WWE Network’s “Bring it to the Table”: