The Ultimate Fantasy WrestleMania Card Using Wrestlers Past & Present

I have a new feature on upgruv.com putting together the ultimate fantasy WrestleMania card using wrestlers past and present, alive and deceased. Here’s a few of the matches in the 20 match slideshow: To be the Man, well… The match that will bring everything backstage to a halt. Nobody will want to miss AJ Styles taking on Ric Flair. This one could go 15 minutes. It could go past an hour. Either way, it will tell a story that only could be co-authored by two masters of craft. And as fans are sitting on the edge of their seats, fellow wrestlers will be taking notes. All sales are final A match between Dolph Ziggler and Curt Hennig would, uh, perfectly pair mirror-image performers who have mastered making opponents look great. Cocky and charismatic, these two will only be interested in stealing this show… and they just might. Playing The Game is Hard Times A match pitting two excellent manipulators of the audience in and out of the ring, Triple H and Dusty Rhodes will deliver a solid build and match that proves a Master’s class in pacing. The blending of The Game’s cerebral warnings with The America Dream’s funky charisma will delight fans with Old School leanings. For where Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Chris Jericho, Ultimate Warrior and more fit on this fantasy lineup—CLICK HERE to see the full slideshow.