How Was Viewership for This Week’s Impact Wrestling Featuring the Return of Karen Jarrett?

Nick Paglino

impact wrestling

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Karen Jarrett’s return to Impact TV, averaged 305,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 344,000 viewership average, which was a new high for 2017.

This week’s Impact Wrestling ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150 list, which is up from last week’s #119 spot.

