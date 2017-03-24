According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Karen Jarrett’s return to Impact TV, averaged 305,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 344,000 viewership average, which was a new high for 2017.

This week’s Impact Wrestling ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150 list, which is up from last week’s #119 spot.