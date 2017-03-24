Bray Wyatt Sends a Message to Goldberg & Lesnar, Another Indication The Hardys Are WWE Bound?, Goldust Warns Dusty Merch Sellers

Nick Paglino
Bray Wyatt Sends WrestleMania Message to Goldberg & Lesnar

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bray Wyatt had the following to say on Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar main eventing WrestleMania 33:

“If I were Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, I wouldn’t want to have to go on after me and Randy. “From their standpoint, I wouldn’t want to be them and have to go on after us.”

Another Indication The Hardys Are WWE Bound?

As noted, the official store of The Hardys closed down after 5 years of operation. The brothers now have ROH shirts available for sale, but when asked on Twitter if the store closing is because The Hardys are heading to WWE, Dave Meltzer Tweeted the following:

Goldust Warns Dusty Merch Sellers

WWE star Goldust is not happy with people selling Dusty Rhodes merchandise, as he Tweeted the following:

