As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast earlier this week. You can listen to the entire podcast at this link, or view the partial transcript at this link. Below is a quote from Shawn regarding a proposed match between him and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33:

Well, I would actually do my best to have the best match I would which I am sure he is going to do. I don’t know if that was the match, I guess I am breaking something to do, which I am not sure I should do, but look, I could’ve had that match with AJ at WrestleMania. I addressed that I hadn’t been asked at the time because I hadn’t, but then I was, but it was just something where they told me that we don’t have anybody to work with him, so they want to see you guys, and asked if I would be interested. I said, I wish that the young man had been here 10 years ago, I really wish he was, but I think he’s very talented but, I don’t know, I think him and Shane will have a pretty decent match. I’ve only seen him one time with the match against John Cena. He is unbelievably talented. Look, that is what talent does is go out there and have great matches with people they think they can’t have a great match against.

I think it’s good, even though I know wrestling fans want sort of what they want, and WWE needs to do their best to give that to them, but at the same time, as a performer, I think it’s also good to be challenged, I really do. I think it’s good to have people to make you want to be better than you might be. Again, Vince wasn’t the most talented guy. I would pick Shane over Vince any day. Shane can do a lot of stuff, and he is open and willing to do plenty of stuff. We both had really good matches against each other. I had a really good match against Vince, but he’ll be the first to tell you he is limited at best, but the great thing about them is that they are a McMahon and it’s such a strong character. To be perfectly honest, AJ can do anything. To me, the most enjoyment out of a job is mixing some of the physical stuff you can do, mix it and tell stories. That psychology, to make it mean more than it would without having to do a 460 move or something crazy. It’s not to be critical, but the key is to tell an unbelievable story to create a memorable moment, especially at WrestleMania, the table is set for things like that at WrestleMania. It’s up to the performers to make that happen.